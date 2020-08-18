Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.2% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 22,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,127,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,367. The firm has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

