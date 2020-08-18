Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,374,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,409,000 after buying an additional 411,383 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,835,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,688,000 after buying an additional 2,111,611 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,698,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after buying an additional 562,139 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,399,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

