Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $10.22 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 6.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,952,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.18. 16,230,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,788,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

