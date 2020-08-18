Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $104,000 Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in PPL were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PPL by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PPL by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PPL by 27.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,986,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,135,000 after acquiring an additional 741,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,533,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

