Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 590,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. 8,910,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,224,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

