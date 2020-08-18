Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $612,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 4,387,752 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

