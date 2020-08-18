Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 126,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,243,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,225,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of -288.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

