Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $1,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $5,714,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,207,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,804 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 5,079,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,357,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.65. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

