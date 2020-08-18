Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $59,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 688,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $29,255,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,595 shares of company stock worth $575,222 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 2,050,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.