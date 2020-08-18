Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $88,000 in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 43.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

TRP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. 830,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,070. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

