Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 4,726 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.89. 411,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,374. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $308.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

