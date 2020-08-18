Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 4,930 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.97. 3,034,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

