Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 5,202 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in BCE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. 683,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,782. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

