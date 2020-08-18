Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.42. 3,634,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,142,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

