Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,745,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,469 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,006,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,575,000 after purchasing an additional 939,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 858,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

