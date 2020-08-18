Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 3,156 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in BP were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter worth about $869,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 265,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in BP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 59,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,013,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,576,106. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

