Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 4,427 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 59.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,688. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

