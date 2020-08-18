Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 628 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,758,000 after purchasing an additional 261,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

