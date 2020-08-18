Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned about 1.66% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,724,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of DJD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. 11,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,883. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

