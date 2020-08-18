LocalCoinSwap Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $430,111.51 and $9,430.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00087229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00291499 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038061 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007092 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001182 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,437,201 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.