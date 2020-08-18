Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Lockheed Martin worth $281,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after acquiring an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,165,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.96. The company had a trading volume of 864,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,932. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.16 and its 200-day moving average is $379.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

