Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after buying an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Longbow Research upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.41. 5,113,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,796. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

