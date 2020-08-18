Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag stock remained flat at $$4.91 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Get Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates in three segments: Lotteries and Keno, Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services. The Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, and Keno brands.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.