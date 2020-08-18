Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Up 23.1% in June

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of TACBY remained flat at $$4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

