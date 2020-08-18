MalwareChain (MALW) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $509,986.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 4,565,942 coins and its circulating supply is 2,981,473 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

MalwareChain Coin Trading

MalwareChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

