Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells C$553,592.55 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 27,749 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.95, for a total transaction of C$553,592.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,969.30.

Shares of MFC stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$12.58 and a one year high of C$27.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

