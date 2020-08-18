Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells $8,037,789.21 in Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21.

MTCH traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,183. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.15, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

