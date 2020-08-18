Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,561 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,345. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $671.00. 344,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,478. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $675.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $618.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

