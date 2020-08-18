Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 241 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.30. 457,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,967. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $203.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day moving average is $166.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

