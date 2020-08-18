Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 5,496 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 91.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,914. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

