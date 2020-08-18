Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 619 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Nike by 308.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.