Mattern Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.31. 385,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

