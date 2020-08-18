Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,179 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of FOVL stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $34.46. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

