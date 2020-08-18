Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,565,000 after buying an additional 835,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.28. 2,380,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,113. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

