Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $388.96. The company had a trading volume of 864,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.12 and a 200-day moving average of $378.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

