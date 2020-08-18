Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.20. 2,141,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,630. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.