Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,385. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.45 and a 200-day moving average of $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,859. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

