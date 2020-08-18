Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.70. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

