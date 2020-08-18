Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 91,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 213,635 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

MDLZ traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.52. 4,856,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

