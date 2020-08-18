Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,518. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.08. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

