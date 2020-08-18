Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,822. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

