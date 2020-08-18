Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $592.03. 411,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,263. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $605.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

