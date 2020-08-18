Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 178,241 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in American Tower by 127.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 88.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 472,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,243,000 after buying an additional 222,581 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in American Tower by 15.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.81. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.