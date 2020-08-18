Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.95. 5,348,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,319,943. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

