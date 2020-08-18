Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after buying an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.41. 5,113,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $158.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Nomura lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

