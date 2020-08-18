Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Commerce Bancshares worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.20.

CBSH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.79. 233,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,619. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

