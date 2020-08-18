Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 382.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

