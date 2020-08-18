Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 238,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.78. 8,355,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,735,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.