Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

ES stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 992,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,136. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

