Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.85. 636,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,754. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.